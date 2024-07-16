Quiet weather for the rest of the week for Chicago after three nights of severe storms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After three consecutive nights of severe weather for Chicago, including as many as 10 tornadoes Monday night, the severe storm threat has come to an end for the week.

Much calmer conditions are in store for the rest of the week across the Chicago area.

A stray shower or storm is possible on Tuesday, but most stay dry. There will be a transition to drier and cooler conditions by night.

Temperatures for the rest of the week will be in the 70s and 80s. Coolest readings along the lake.

Trending a touch warmer by the weekend in the middle 80s.

TODAY: NOT AS HOT, STRAY STORM POSSIBLE HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND MILD LOW: 68

TOMORROW: MOSTLY SUNNY AND PLEASANT, COOLER NEAR LAKE HIGH: 80

