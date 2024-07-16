Watch CBS News
Quiet weather for the rest of the week for Chicago after three nights of severe storms

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Calmer, less humid day ahead
Calmer, less humid day ahead 01:48

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After three consecutive nights of severe weather for Chicago, including as many as 10 tornadoes Monday night, the severe storm threat has come to an end for the week. 

Much calmer conditions are in store for the rest of the week across the Chicago area. 

A stray shower or storm is possible on Tuesday, but most stay dry. There will be a transition to drier and cooler conditions by night. 

Temperatures for the rest of the week will be in the 70s and 80s. Coolest readings along the lake. 

Trending a touch warmer by the weekend in the middle 80s. 

TODAY: NOT AS HOT, STRAY STORM POSSIBLE HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND MILD LOW: 68

TOMORROW: MOSTLY SUNNY AND PLEASANT, COOLER NEAR LAKE HIGH: 80

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

