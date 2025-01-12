Queen crowned for 2025 Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The new leader of Chicago's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade was crowned Sunday.

Cara Walsh was crowned this year's queen during a contest Sunday afternoon at the Local 130 Plumbers Hall, at 150 W. Washington Blvd. on the Near West Side. The Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local \Union 130 oversees the green dyeing of the Chicago River for St. Patrick's Day.

The St. Patrick's Day parade queen title comes with some responsibilities too. There are a lot of Irish American community events between January and parade time in March.

Walsh said she was speechless when her name was called.

"I'm excited for new friendships, new partnerships, and it's going to be a great year," Walsh said. "We're super excited."

Colleen Connors-Mullins, the parade queen back in 1975, was at the crowning—along with several other past queens.

"Enjoy every second," Connors-Mullins said. "It goes too fast."

The downtown Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade is set for Saturday, March 15. The South Side Irish Parade in Beverly will be held the following day, and the actual St. Patrick's Day follows Monday, March 17.