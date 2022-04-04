Puppy stolen from car after armed robberies reunited with owners

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Maybel, the puppy who went missing after an armed robbery and a series of car break-ins in Wisconsin, has been reunited with her owners.

Maybel's owner Kraig Knudson reported her return in a Facebook post Saturday: "We want to thank everyone for there help love,support, prayers and shares. We could not have found Maybel without all of you. We are forever grateful We found our needle in the haystack!"

We want to thank everyone for there help love,support, prayers and shares. We could not have found Maybel without all of you. We are forever grateful❤ We found our needle in the haystack! Posted by Kraig Knudson on Saturday, April 2, 2022

Knudson says tjhe 16-month-old dog was a surprise birthday gift to his wife, and ever since she became a member of their family, the Wisconsin realtor says Maybel has hardly left his side.

"She goes with me on appointments and people love her," Knudson said.

So it wasn't out of the ordinary when the dog came along with Kraig for a quick trip to the Lake Delton Home Depot last Wednesday. But when Knudson left the store he found the window of his car smashed out and Maybel gone.

Lake Delton Police said two people are behind the crime. They issued a felony warrant for the arrest of Adam A. Lujano, 39, and Javanni Murjan Esteves, 41.

They are also wanted in connection with armed robberies at the Outlets of the Dells on that same afternoon. Lujano has a criminal history and is on parole from an attempted carjacking in 2018. In 2015, he served time for aggravated battery of an officer.

Police said the armed suspects also broke into a work van in the parking lot. The van owner confronted the suspects, who pointed a handgun while removing tools and other items from the van.

When police arrived on the scene, the suspects fled in a blue Ford F-250 truck with a black bag over the driver's side window on Highway 12. Police said the license plate on the truck, PJ8907, was recently stolen. The truck also has a large placard in the back that says "Fully Insured" on the back.

In at least one of the earlier incidents, police said the suspects' vehicle matched the description of an armed robbery at the Outlets of the Dells.

The Lake Delton Police Department is investigating and requesting assistance from the public in locating Lujano and Esteves. Police said if the suspects are spotted, do not approach them.

"Lujano has outstanding felony warrants through the Illinois Department of Corrections. Lake Delton Police Department received information suggesting the suspect vehicle in our case crossed into Illinois hours after the crimes were committed here," Lake Delton Police said in a Facebook post.

Lujano and Esteves are believed to be armed and extremely dangerous.

If you see them, contact local police immediately.