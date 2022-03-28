Puppy missing from car after armed robberies in Wisconsin Dells; 'extremely dangerous' suspects may be in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 16-month-old puppy is missing after an armed robbery and a series of car break-ins in Wisconsin, and police are searching for two suspects with ties to Chicago.

Lake Delton police in Wisconsin issued a felony warrant for the arrest of Adam A. Lujano, 39, and Javanni Murjan Esteves, 41. They are wanted in connection with armed robberies at the Outlets of the Dells on Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple vehicle break-ins also were reported in the Home Depot parking lot in the Wisconsin Dells.

One of the vehicles that was broken into had Maybel the puppy inside.

"At this time, the dog is unaccounted for. The dog is a tan 16-month old Cavapoo," police said in a written statement.

Maybel is 15-16 pounds and has a collar with green with pink flamingos.

Police said the armed suspects also broke into a work van in the parking lot. The van owner confronted the suspects, who pointed a handgun while removing tools and other items from the van.

When police arrived on the scene, the suspects fled in a blue Ford F-250 truck with a black bag over the driver's side window on Highway 12. Police said the license plate on the truck, PJ8907, was recently stolen. The truck also has a large placard in the back that says "Fully Insured" on the back.

In at least one of the earlier incidents, police said the suspects' vehicle matched the description of an armed robbery at the Outlets of the Dells.

The Lake Delton Police Department is investigating and requesting assistance from the public in locating Lujano and Esteves. Police said if the suspects are spotted, do not approach them.

"Lujano has outstanding felony warrants through the Illinois Department of Corrections. Lake Delton Police Department received information suggesting the suspect vehicle in our case crossed into Illinois hours after the crimes were committed here," Lake Delton Police said in a Facebook post.

Lujano and Esteves are believed to be armed and extremely dangerous.

If you see them, contact local police immediately.