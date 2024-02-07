Sunday's Puppy Bowl to feature a few Chicago area pups

CHICAGO (CBS) – Sure, the Super Bowl will get all the glory, but the Puppy Bowl will steal hearts.

The annual competition will kick off on Sunday before the football starts, and this year, it will feature a few local pups.

"People do not take this lightly. It is a very serious event," said Susie Zalewski.

Brothers can be competitive, but at One Tail at a Time, neither has a home-field advantage. The Chicago rescue is where Will Deeds adopted his dog Arthur, and where Zalewski adopted his brother, Goose.

"Not as fluffy as Arthur, but still pretty fluffy," she said.

But when they compete, Goose goes by a different name.

"My pup is Guy Fureti," said Zalewski.

Guy Fureti and Arthur are local Chicago pups who embarked on a journey to New York, where the Puppy Bowl was being filmed. The big game between the little fur balls was filmed back in October, although the event will be aired on Super Bowl Sunday.

"So one played for Team Ruff and the other one played for Team Fluff," said Deeds.

It was a brother-versus-brother matchup never seen before, at least not in the Puppy Bowl.

"Well, obviously the Kelces right?" said Zalewski, referring to Jason and Travis Kelce, brothers who play in the NFL and whose teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, played in last year's Super Bowl.

The Puppy Bowl was all about competition, but now, it's all brotherly love. It doesn't matter which team comes out on top, because the brothers will be chasing each other for life.

"They're super cute when they're together," said Zalewski.

Another Chicago dog named Rose Fay will be featured in the Puppy Bowl on Sunday.