Protestors calling for cease-fire to Israel-Hamas war shut down part of major Chicago street

CHICAGO (CBS) – Protestors rallying against the Israel-Hamas war shut down DuSable Lake Shore Drive for two hours on Saturday.

The rally with around 3,000 people was organized by local Palestinian groups.

In video from above, traffic was visibly backed up and was being rerouted as the large crowd of protesters took over the roadway near Buckingham Fountain.

Chicago police said no arrests were made.