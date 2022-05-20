Watch CBS News
Local News

Protest Planned for 13-year-old shot by police while fleeing suspected stolen vehicle

/ CBS Chicago

Protest planned for teen shot by police while fleeing
Protest planned for teen shot by police while fleeing 01:03

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A protest is planned tonight at 6 P.M. outside of police headquarters in response to a Chicago police officer shooting a teenager Wednesday night.

An investigation is underway into what led to the shooting and how the 13-year-old was wanted in connection to a carjacking.

CPD was tracking a stolen silver Honda accord on the west side Wednesday night.

A police helicopter spotted the vehicle from above leading officers to Cicero and Chicago Avenue.

Police say a 13-year-old who was in the passenger seat ran from the car toward a nearby gas station.

Officers chased him and say the boy turned and that's when an officer fired and struck him one time.

Sources tell CBS 2 the unarmed teen was shot in the back. The 13-year-old is believed to be involved in the theft of two cars this week -- including one in Oak Park where a 3-year-old child was left inside the car. 

The civilian office of police accountability is investigating and will determine if officers followed the department's foot chase policy. 

The 13-year-old remains in serious condition.

First published on May 20, 2022 / 1:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.