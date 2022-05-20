Protest Planned for 13-year-old shot by police while fleeing suspected stolen vehicle

Protest planned for teen shot by police while fleeing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A protest is planned tonight at 6 P.M. outside of police headquarters in response to a Chicago police officer shooting a teenager Wednesday night.

An investigation is underway into what led to the shooting and how the 13-year-old was wanted in connection to a carjacking.

CPD was tracking a stolen silver Honda accord on the west side Wednesday night.

A police helicopter spotted the vehicle from above leading officers to Cicero and Chicago Avenue.

Police say a 13-year-old who was in the passenger seat ran from the car toward a nearby gas station.

Officers chased him and say the boy turned and that's when an officer fired and struck him one time.

Sources tell CBS 2 the unarmed teen was shot in the back. The 13-year-old is believed to be involved in the theft of two cars this week -- including one in Oak Park where a 3-year-old child was left inside the car.

The civilian office of police accountability is investigating and will determine if officers followed the department's foot chase policy.

The 13-year-old remains in serious condition.