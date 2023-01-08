Second day of protest, candlelight vigil planned in support of Iranian activists in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another protest and candlelight vigil is being held to support Iranian activists - fighting for freedom.

It marks the 3rd anniversary of the downing of Ukrainian flight PS752.

The flight from Tehran to Kyiv was shot down by the Islamic revolutionary guard corps - killing 176 people on board.

This protest is one of the dozens happening around the world.

It starts at noon at Michigan Avenue and Van Buren.

Activists will make their way to the Federal Plaza for a candlelight vigil. That will start around 1:30 p.m.

The Ukrainian community has also been invited to this protest.

This protest comes one day after Iran executed two more men who were arrested while protesting the country's theocracy, and one day after a caravan drove through Chicago to show solidarity with Iranians.