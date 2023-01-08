Watch CBS News
Local News

Second day of protest, candlelight vigil planned in support of Iranian activists in the Loop

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Protest and vigil to support Iranian activist happening Sunday
Protest and vigil to support Iranian activist happening Sunday 01:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another protest and candlelight vigil is being held to support Iranian activists - fighting for freedom.

It marks the 3rd anniversary of the downing of Ukrainian flight PS752.

The flight from Tehran to Kyiv was shot down by the Islamic revolutionary guard corps - killing 176 people on board.

This protest is one of the dozens happening around the world.

It starts at noon at Michigan Avenue and Van Buren.

Activists will make their way to the Federal Plaza for a candlelight vigil. That will start around 1:30 p.m.

The Ukrainian community has also been invited to this protest.

This protest comes one day after Iran executed two more men who were arrested while protesting the country's theocracy, and one day after a caravan drove through Chicago to show solidarity with Iranians.

First published on January 8, 2023 / 6:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.