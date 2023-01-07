Hundreds expected to join caravan in support of protests in Iran
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A large caravan protest is expected later this morning in support of Iran.
More than 200 people are expected to join the caravan.
It will begin on the North Side near Skokie and travel south of Lake Shore Drive into downtown.
The protest is to show solidarity with those continuing to fight back against military forces in Iran.
