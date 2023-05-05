Watch CBS News
Prosecutors want nearly 3 1/2-year prison sentence for Aurora Proud Boys member who attacked officer on Jan. 6

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Federal prosecutors say they want an Illinois Proud Boys member to serve nearly 3 1/2 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Back in November, James Robert Elliott of Aurora – also known as "Jim Bob" – pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer during the Capitol breach.

Prosecutors said he swung a flagpole at officers, and then thrust it into a police line – making contact with an officer.

After Jan. 6, Elliott sent messages describing his actions in part as, "I bonked two cops…. Never thought I'd say that."

Prosecutors want Elliott to serve a term of 41 months in prison.

May 4, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

