Aurora man pleads guilty to assault in Capitol riot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A local member of the Proud Boys who bragged that he "bonked two cops" at the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol insurrection has pleaded guilty to assault.

Prosecutors said James Robert Elliott of Aurora swung a flagpole at officers, and then thrust it into a police line – making contact with an officer.

Elliott faces a maximum of eight years in prison when he is sentenced in February.

