Project HOOD along with ComEd hosting resource fair in Woodlawn
CHICAGO (CBS) -- ComEd and Project HOOD are teaming up to help people living in Woodlawn.
They're hosting a community resource fair Saturday to help people learn more about food and financial assistance programs and job resources.
It will run today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new beginnings church near Martin Luther King Drive and 66th Street.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.