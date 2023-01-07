Watch CBS News
Project HOOD along with ComEd hosting resource fair in Woodlawn

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- ComEd and Project HOOD are teaming up to help people living in Woodlawn.

They're hosting a community resource fair Saturday to help people learn more about food and financial assistance programs and job resources.

It will run today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new beginnings church near Martin Luther King Drive and 66th Street. 

