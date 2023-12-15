Probation for CPD officer who struck restaurant, left woman dead in DUI crash while off duty

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer has been sent to 30 months' probation after pleading guilty to killing a woman in a DUI crash.

On June 9, 2019, Marquita Reed, a 34-year-old nurse and mother of two, was sitting waiting for her order at Tony's Philly Steak – in the 1700 block of West 87th Street in Auburn Gresham. A car came crashing into the restaurant.

Reed was pinned underneath the car. She died of her injuries at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Four years later, the driver – now-29-year-old off-duty CPD officer Terrance Finley – pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence and reckless homicide.

"He said he was sorry for what he had done to my family. He was in tears about it," said Reed's mother, Angela Prangle. "Looking at the video, it was, a car jumped in front of him. He made the wrong choice to go right instead of left. I had to forgive him. He just made a serious mistake."

Officer Finley is now suspended from the force without pay.



The Police Board will meet to discuss the case early next month.