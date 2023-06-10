Victim's family frustrated at slow pace of DUI crash case against off-duty CPD officer

CHICAGO (CBS) – Exactly four years ago, a Chicago police officer crashed into a restaurant and killed a woman. Prosecutors said the officer was drunk.

For the first time, we heard from the friend who was with the victim the night of the crash.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar learned the victim's family is still wondering if they will ever get justice.

Angela Prangle, the mother of the victim, Marquita Reed, said the lack of movement in this case only adds to her pain. Four years later and a trial date hasn't been set and on top of it all, the suspect, Terrance Finley, is still a Chicago police officer.

"I've been wanting to hug her for so long, just to exchange energy that we both needed from each other," said Reed's friend Natasha Smith.

The sorrow-filled embrace between Smith and Prangle is four years in the making.

"It felt relief for me a little bit," Smith said.

She recalled the final moment she shared with Reed, her best friend, four years ago.

"She was like, 'Coco, you are so funny and we clapped hands and laughed and she just disappeared just like that," Smith recalled, adding, "When the car came through, it threw me against the wall, but drug her underneath."

A car slammed through the restaurant the friends were eating at. The crash killed Reed. She was 35 years old.

The driver, Finley, an off-duty officer, was arrested and charged with reckless homicide and DUI.

"I hope that he understands the depth of what he did to this family, how he hurt this family," Prangle said.

The family got together over a grill to celebrate her life. She left behind two children.

Four year later, and countless continuances, Finley doesn't have a trial date and is still on CPD's payroll.

"At some point, he's going to have to answer for what he did," Prangle said.

De Mar: "Is it fair to say that you're concerned that because he's an officer, that you may never get justice?"

Prangle: "Yes, I am. I don't hate nobody. I don't hate him. I just hate what he did, even to himself."

In an email, Finley's attorney said this case is still pending. At the time of the crash, he said that Finley is distraught over what happened and contends the officer swerved to avoid hitting a car that turned in front of him.