Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather outside President Biden's Chicago fundraiser

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of pro-Palestine demonstrators gathered outside President Joe Biden's fundraiser in Chicago Thursday – protesting the Biden administration's support of Israel.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, hundreds came to a site on Armour Street near Kinzie Street in West Town. They rallied and chanted for close to three hours.

This all took place as President Biden was nearby at a fundraiser.

The demonstration was organized by the Coalition for Justice in Palestine. They called for the president to back a cease-fire in Gaza and for the U.S. to stop arming Israel.

"He's responsible," said another protester. "He has the power. He's able to shut it down. He's able to stop them and because he's not, he's complicit and he's responsible and that's why we're here."



"So everything that Biden is doing is saying to this community – and to Palestinians and people of conscience across the world – that 'we don't care about Palestinian lives. We don't care if Israel kills 10,000, or 20,000, or 30,000.'"

The demonstration was long and large, but peaceful.

Earlier Thursday, President Biden spoke United Auto Workers union members and Gov. JB Pritzker in Belvidere, near Rockford.

The president's visit focused on re-opening an assembly plant that Stellantis closed back in March. That plant will bring back the 1,200 jobs that were lost.

Before he began speaking, Mr. Biden put on a red UAW shirt to loud cheers from the audience.

"I applaud the UAW and Stellantis for coming together after hard-fought, good-faith negotiations to reach a historic agreement that will guarantee workers the pay, benefits, dignity, and respect they deserve," Mr. Biden said in prepared remarks. "This contract is a testament to the power of unions and collective bargaining to build strong middle-class jobs while helping our most iconic American companies thrive."

President Biden headed back to Washington, D.C. Thursday night.