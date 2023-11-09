Biden visiting Illinois to meet with UAW leader, Pritzker ahead of campaign reception in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- President Joe Biden will spend some time in Illinois.

He'll be in Belvidere near Rockford on Thursday to speak with the leader of the United Auto Workers union and Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

As CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reported, it'll be his first stop before heading to Chicago for a campaign reception.

The president's visit will focus on the re-opening of an assembly plant that Stellantis closed back in March. That plant will bring back the 1,200 jobs that were lost.

We're told Stellantis is also investing in battery manufacturing, which will add over 1,000 more jobs.

Following his speech, Biden will hold a campaign reception in Chicago. It's unclear if he'll discuss or address Chicago's ongoing migrant crisis.

Mayor Aaron Johnson was in D.C. just last week asking for federal help.

So far, that has only come in the form of a new Federal pilot program that will speed up a process that typically takes months and help migrants apply for work authorizations.

That program begins Thursday and means every day, 150 migrants will be able to apply for those work permits