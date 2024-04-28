Pro-Palestinian demonstrators, Israel supporters stand off on fourth day of protests at Northwestern University

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Tensions are escalating in Evanston as hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters take over Deering Meadow, a large plot of green space at Northwestern University.

On Sunday, those protesters faced off with pro-Israel demonstrators, and things got very heated at times.

On day four of the protest, the number of student protesters has grown on both sides. Support has also come out from the community.

"I came because I think it's important to support the students who feel intimidated and feel threatened," said pro-Israel protester Alan Kotlyar.

"We're doing this, first and foremost, for the people of Gaza and Palestine," said Eden Melles. 'We are here today, as we have been for the last four days, to stand in solidarity."

Sunday marks the fourth day students will spend the night outside. They echoed the demands of protesters nationwide.

"We are requesting specific demands from Northwestern, protection of free speech disclosure investments and divestment from not only the Israeli regime but just generally companies that invested in the military-industrial complex," said Melles.

But Jewish students like Cesar Ades say they feel unsettled staying on campus.

"Last night they painted and Jewish star and then a huge X around it," Ades said. "As a Jewish student, you see that, it definitely does not make me comfortable, doesn't make me feel welcomed anywhere around here."

He said the goal is to bring unity.

"Today the whole point is to bring people together and show we're a team," he said.

"I just want to say this camp stands against anti-Semitism, Islamaphobia, all other forms of racism, sexism and discrimination," Melles said.

Students from both sides say they will continue to push their messages for as long as possible.