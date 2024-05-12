Pro-Palestine protesters at DePaul University prepare for raid of encampment

Protesters at DePaul University prepare for raid of encampment, they say

Protesters at DePaul University prepare for raid of encampment, they say

Protesters at DePaul University prepare for raid of encampment, they say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Student protesters at DePaul University in Lincoln Park say they are ready for a raid. On Saturday night they said they were at a stalemate with the university. Some students say they are worried it could all come down to arrests.

Protesters have been there for two weeks.

"We're preparing for the worst," said Henna Ayesh. "Obviously, we have marshalls on site. We're already coming up with plans in case of risk of raids. Obviously, we really hope it doesn't come to that."

Students say they have reached a stalemate with no deal made so far between students and university leaders.

Their message has brought out several supporters like Mohammed Abukhamire and his two young daughters.

"I think this is amazing," he said. "These students, I can't believe they did this. They're very amazing students. That's how everybody should do. You don't have to be Palestinian or Muslim. Just stand with Palestine."

Protesters Sunday made sure their message was loud and clear.

A few pro-Israel supporters tried to disrupt the pro-Palestine rally, but Chicago Police escorted them away from the rally.

The university's president said in a statement, "We are extremely disappointed to share that discussions with the Divestment Coalition student leaders are at an impasse. Together with the Board of Trustees, we have worked to substantively respond to each of the demands the students have put forward. However, at this point, we are concerned that we are not on a path to understanding."

The school says within that message, the administration's response to the demands and additional terms set out Saturday were rejected by the students.

"They kind of released out emails kind of making it seem as if we're the one's who didn't want to negotiate anymore, but that wasn't the case. We are fully willing to negotiate," said Ayesh.

Students told CBS 2 they want to continue to negotiate. They say the only way they will dismantle the encampment themselves is if they come to an agreement.

The university does plan to dismantle the encampment, but when that will happen is unclear.