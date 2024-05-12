Protesters, DePaul University reach stalemate, demonstrators say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Student protesters at DePaul University say they have reached a stalemate with university leaders.

"As a student at an institution guided by Vincentian principles, it is incredibly troubling that DePaul University has not spoken out on the current genocide in Gaza," said one protester.

"Let me make one thing clear: I will be here with these students until DePaul divests. We are not going anywhere," said another.

Protesters and their supporters, including Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez, gathered at the university Saturday.

For almost two weeks, students have urged the university to divest from institutions and businesses that support Israel.

After meeting Friday night, organizers say they have not reached an agreement. They now fear the university will remove the encampment.

In a statement, the university said while it believes organizers established the encampment "with sincere intentions, the responses to the encampment have inadvertently created public safety issues that put our community at risk."