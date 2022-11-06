Illinois Election: Gov. JB Pritzker, challenger Darren Bailey host Get Out the Vote rallies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just three days ahead of midterm elections, candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard, hoping to persuade any voters who are still undecided.

As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports, voters across the state and the country are getting ready to hit the polls. Saturday candidates took one of their final chances at swaying votes in their favor.

Republican nominee for governor Darren Baily hosted multiple Get Out the Vote rallies. the first was in Bloomington Saturday morning.

"This race is close, but this race is winnable," Bailey said. "We have the power to change this great state and it starts with every one of us going out to the polls and sending a message to the powerful elites that their time is over."

Gov. JB Pritzker is hoping for another four-year term and held a Get Out the Vote rally of his own Saturday afternoon.

"Everything that I can tell you about, that we fought for, the things that you and I think are important for the state of illinois, the people of illinois, that guy, the other guy voted against literally everything," Pritzker said.

With Democrats and Republicans battling for control of the House and Senate these midterms, President Joe Biden made a stop with congressional candidates Friday night, then headed to Joliet Saturday morning. There he talked about social security and medicare. He also took a moment to focus on the importance of voting.

"Three more days, if you haven't already voted, and an awful lot of you have, make sure you vote. If you have voted go knock on your neighbor's door. Take them to the polls, help them out, convince them to work, convince them to show up and vote," the president said.

More appearances can be expected on the campaign trail ahead as Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Chicago Sunday. She will join Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi at Chicago's Second City for a Get Out the Vote rally.