Pritzker surveys damage after Belvidere theater collapse

BELVIDERE, Ill. (CBS) -- The National Weather Service has now confirmed 14 tornadoes touched down in Illinois and Indiana Friday, including an EF-1 that caused the fatal roof collapse in Belvidere.

Gov. JB Pritzker took in the damage along with other state officials as the town grapples with Friday night's tragedy that killed one father and injured more than 40 others.

"We're just here kind of paying our respects to the person who passed away and all the injured," said Belvidere resident Hallem Ortiz.

Many people, like the Ortiz family, have stopped by the ruins of the Apollo Theater to pay their respects to 50-year-old Frederick Livingston Jr. He attended the metal bands concert and later died after debris from the collapsed roof fell on him.

His sister, Deana Hicks, said he was a loving father of three and had five grandchildren.

"Our community is heartbroken," said Clint Morris. "Our thoughts and prayers continue for Fred Livingston, his families, his loved ones and all those injured in this tragedy."

Sunday morning, Pritzker revealed 48 people were injured and five are still in critical condition.

Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alcia Tate Nadeau said tornado sirens went off and the band took a break right before the tornado touched down.

"If it wasn't for the fast and coordinated efforts on Friday night, we would have seen a more tragic outcome from events from today," she said.

Pritzker added that concertgoers were told to go to the basement for shelter.

"It happened so quickly there after that, as far as I understand, no one was able to actually get to that shelter in time."

Pritzker issued an emergency proclamation to unlock immediate resources for communities across Illinois impacted by the tornadoes and severe weather, including Boone County.

"I've also spoken with the federal FEMA director and the Secretary of Homeland Security in Washington in pursuit of additional federal resources here in the community," he said.

"It's unknown what the total cost is for the damage assessment. The Illinois Emergency Management team says it will take 42 to 72 hours to assess not only Belvidere but also the entire state.