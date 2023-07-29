Prisoner attempted to flee after leaving restroom at O'Hare, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – A prisoner was charged with trying to escape from authorities at O'Hare Airport Friday night.

Shawn Sutton, 32, of Carson City, Nevada was charged with one felony count of escaping from a peace officer.

Chicago police said around 10:20 p.m., an outside agency was conducting a transport when the male prisoner exited a restroom and attempted to flee on foot.

He was apprehended by police and returned to the transporting agency.

No injuries were reported.