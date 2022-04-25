Principal of Jones College Prep will keep job after full council recommends removal

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The head of Chicago Public Schools has decided not to fire the principal of one of Chicago's more prestigious selective enrollment high schools.

His decision comes almost two months after CBS 2 first reported that three members of Jones College Prep's local school council sent a letter to CPS outlining allegations of wrongdoing against Principal Joe Powers and asking for an investigation.

That letter, and our story, ignited a firestorm of controversy at the school.

Days later the full local school council voted to recommend Powers be removed.

But Friday, CPS CEO Pedros Martinez sent a letter to Jones families stating that the district "has not seen sufficient evidence of principal misconduct" and that powers would remain.

The initial letter's authors did not run for reelection and are no longer members of Jones' local school council.