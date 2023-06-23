CPD interim superintendent Fred Waller to provide safety plans ahead of Pride weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Pride weekend is almost here, and the city wants to make sure everyone has the chance to celebrate safely.
Interim Chicago Police Supt. Fred Waller will meet with business owners in the North Halsted area ahead of the weekend's festivities.
We're expected to get an update on safety preps for Sunday's parade later this afternoon.
