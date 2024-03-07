Preps under way for new phase of Kennedy Expressway work, for which express lanes will close

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The second phase of the $150 million Kennedy Expressway reconstruction project starts Monday – earlier than planned due to the spring's warmer weather.

This phase involves the reversible express lanes on the Kennedy between the Edens Expressway junction and Ohio Street. The Illinois Department of Transportation said the work is set to begin on Monday of next week, weather permitting.

The work will keep the express lanes closed through the late fall. Neither inbound nor outbound traffic will be able to use them.

Crews will also close lanes overnight between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. between Monday and Thursday of next week in preparation.

"You made it through year one," said Jon Schumacher, Bureau Chief of Construction for IDOT. "We've got two more years."

The first phase of the three-year project, which focused on repaving the inbound lanes, was completed last fall.

The third phase next year will focus on repaving the outbound lanes.

Officials advised motorists to take it slow.

"Slow down in the work zones, and that will keep everybody safe," said Schumacher.

With slowdowns expected, how are CTA and Metra gearing up?

A spokesperson for Metra said the commuter rail agency is prepared.

"We made significant changes to the UP Northwest Line schedule last year when construction started; those changes remain in effect. And we will be monitoring all lines that are alternatives to the Kennedy and Edens for ridership."

Meanwhile, with delays on the Red and Blue lines Thursday morning due to a staffing shortage, CBS 2 asked Chicago Transit Authority officials what is being done to prepare for Monday and continued construction.

The agency advised use of the Blue Line – part of which runs in the median of the Kennedy:

"With the second year of the three-year Kennedy Expressway Reconstruction project about to start, travelers are encouraged to plan ahead and consider alternate transportation options. With the entire Blue Line O'Hare branch running parallel to the Kennedy Expressway, this is the best and most cost-effective alternative for getting to/from downtown and points in between. "Like last year, CTA anticipates a small uptick in riders switching to the Blue Line during this reconstruction project, and we are prepared to handle any increases. Those considering switching to CTA are encouraged to travel outside of peak travel hours. CTA typically sees heavier ridership demand along the O'Hare branch Tuesdays through Thursdays, 6-9:30 a.m. and 3-6 p.m., respectively.

"Customers can plan ahead using the Trip Planner tool along with the existing CTA ridership dashboards, which provide average weekday or weekend ridership trends for every CTA rail station and bus route for each hour of service to help customers plan their trips to avoid crowds. "CTA also offers convenient and affordable Park & Ride lots that connect to accessible rail stations for quick trips downtown, including the Rosemont and Cumberland Park & Ride facilities that are connected to the Blue Line."

The CTA also said there are plans to increase scheduled service across the system over the course of the year.