Pregnant woman hurt in Chicago West Side shooting, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – A pregnant woman was hospitalized after being shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Chicago police said the 21-year-old woman was on the sidewalk just before 4 p.m., in the 700 block of North Lawndale Avenue, when she suffered a gunshot wound to the left side by an unknown offender.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. Chicago fire officials said the woman was pregnant when she was taken to the hospital.

A source tells CBS 2 the unborn baby died as a result of the shooting. No one is in custody.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.