Prayer vigil, march held for chef badly beaten in Chinatown
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest after a chef was badly beaten during a carjacking in Chinatown.
On Sunday family, activists and the Chinatown community came together for a march against violence.
Jin Lew was found almost unrecognizable and is now in a coma. His family reported him missing and only found him after calling hospitals.
Lew was found by a street cleaner on 25th Place near Princeton Avenue in Chinatown.
Police have yet to make ana rrest in connection to the beating.
