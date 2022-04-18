Watch CBS News

Prayer vigil, march held for chef badly beaten in Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest after a chef was badly beaten during a carjacking in Chinatown. 

On Sunday family, activists and the Chinatown community came together for a march against violence. 

Jin Lew was found almost unrecognizable and is now in a coma. His family reported him missing and only found him after calling hospitals. 

Lew was found by a street cleaner on 25th Place near Princeton Avenue in Chinatown. 

Police have yet to make ana rrest in connection to the beating. 

