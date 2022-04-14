Chicago area chef Jin Lew ends up in hospital as John Doe after being carjacked, brutally beaten in Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Jin Lew's family reported him missing late last week – and it wasn't until they started calling around to local hospitals that they found him badly beaten.

As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Wednesday night, the Chicago area chef was listed in the hospital as a John Doe until his family was notified. He was in a coma and almost unrecognizable.

"Jin Lew was robbed, carjacked, and brutally beaten and had to have multiple brain surgeries," said family spokesman Dr. Kim Tee. "Something needs to be done immediately."

Lew was last seen on surveillance video leaving the lobby of his son's South Loop apartment building around 11 p.m. Wednesday, April 6. Cameras also caught him pulling away in his Lexus sport-utility vehicle.

When he didn't show up for a meeting the next day, Lew was reported missing to police last Friday.

Family said Lew, 61, was reportedly found on 25th Place near Princeton Avenue in Chinatown by a street cleaner. He didn't have his car, his belongings were missing, and he was in need of medical help.

In a statement read by Dr. Tee, the family said:

"Chicago, especially the Chinese community, has been living in fear of carjacking crimes but this is getting out of hand. Taking personal property is one thing, now they are being progressively more violent toward victims. This needs to stop. City leaders need to do something about it and find and punish those responsible."

Lew worked as the head chef at Chi Tung Restaurant in evergreen park for decades. He appeared in a 2012 episode of the WGN-TV show, "Chicago's Best."

Peggy Wu is the general manager of Chi Tung, and worked with Lew.

"Everybody at Chi Tung is rooting for him, and we know he is a true fighter," Wu said. "We definitely know he will win this battle."

Lew's son said the entire family feels helpless – watching and waiting for their dad to wake up from his coma. Doctors tell them if he does it, could be weeks – or even months.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to defray the costs of Lew's medical bills and recovery.

As of late Wednesday, no one was in custody.

