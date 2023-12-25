Power goes out for at least 90 minutes at much of former John Hancock Center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was an early Christmas morning for electricians who were called for a power outage for more than half the floors of the former John Hancock Center.

Early Monday morning, the building – which officially now goes by its address of 875 N. Michigan Ave. – lost power from the 40th floor up.

These floors primarily make up the residential section of the skyscraper.

The Chicago Fire Department said a small electrical issue occurred inside the vault at the former John Hancock. When they entered, some wires were smoldering – and firefighters used a fire extinguisher to put them out.

Com Ed then came and fixed the issues to restore power.

Power was out for at least 90 minutes as ComEd made the repair.

The 360 Chicago Observatory is on the 94th floor of the skyscraper, but was closed Monday for Christmas Day. The 95th and 96th floors previously housed the Signature Room restaurant and its lounge, which abruptly closed in late September.