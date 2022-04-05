A reward for up to $25,000 for information on crew that robbed Grand Crossing postal worker

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Armed and dangerous.

There's a new image just released of a robbery crew targeting a Chicago postal worker. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports from Grand Crossing where he is still serving the neighborhood.

He did not want to go on camera, but told CBS 2 what these robbers took from him, which could explain why there is a hefty reward to get them off the street.

Postal inspectors said four men in ski masks and dark clothing ambushed the postal worker. Some appear to point guns at him after pulling up in a Jaguar F-PACE SUV.

The mail carrier said he was sitting in the front seat when it happened back on November 22nd of last year. The suspects then broke into his truck sitting on 77th and South Champlain around 6:45 that night.

The postal worker said they got away with packages, but they were mainly after one thing: his postal keys on a chain. They've seen those in the past used by crooks to open mail boxes and steal items.

Neighbors said they are just happy their beloved mail man is safe. On Tuesday, one is still remembering the large police presence that filled the block.

"I saw the mail truck sitting there and police trucks behind it. (Officers were) walking up and down the street checking the cameras and everything," said neighbor Willie Echols. "I feel very bad for him. He said that wasn't the first time. I hope they find him - whoever did it. Because he is a very nice guy."

Postal inspectors are offering up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. That postal worker in his 50s working toward retirement saying it is a danger that comes with the job.