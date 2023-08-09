Postal union fights for better security for its workers after violent incidents against carriers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Postal Workers Union continues its fight for better security after several high-profile acts of violence against mail carriers.

On Wednesday, the union president planned to meet with the district president to move up the workers' start time.

They hoped this would get them off the street and home earlier.

At a rally Tuesday night, one letter carrier showed the $700 bullet and stabproof vest he bought himself.

It protects against thieves, often targeting so-called arrow keys, a master key, to unlock shared mailboxes.