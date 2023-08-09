Watch CBS News
Local News

Postal union fights for better security for its workers after violent incidents against carriers

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Postal union fights for better security for its workers after violent incidents against carriers
Postal union fights for better security for its workers after violent incidents against carriers 00:34

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Postal Workers Union continues its fight for better security after several high-profile acts of violence against mail carriers.

On Wednesday, the union president planned to meet with the district president to move up the workers' start time.

They hoped this would get them off the street and home earlier.

At a rally Tuesday night, one letter carrier showed the $700 bullet and stabproof vest he bought himself.

It protects against thieves, often targeting so-called arrow keys, a master key, to unlock shared mailboxes. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 6:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.