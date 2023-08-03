Watch CBS News
Local News

Search on for whoever shot, killed U.S. Postal employee in Bronzeville

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police late Wednesday were trying to find whoever shot and killed an off duty U.S. Postal Service employee in Bronzeville.

Glenn Weston Jr., 30, was shot at 12:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of South Rhodes Avenue.

glenn-weston-jr.png
Supplied to CBS 2

Police said Weston was inside a home when several people came up to him and he was shot. He was struck multiple times throughout the body and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police late Wednesday said they did not know the motive for the shooting, but they said Weston was on his way to meet his girlfriend at the time.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 2, 2023 / 8:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.