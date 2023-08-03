Search on for whoever shot, killed U.S. Postal employee in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police late Wednesday were trying to find whoever shot and killed an off duty U.S. Postal Service employee in Bronzeville.

Glenn Weston Jr., 30, was shot at 12:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of South Rhodes Avenue.

Supplied to CBS 2

Police said Weston was inside a home when several people came up to him and he was shot. He was struck multiple times throughout the body and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police late Wednesday said they did not know the motive for the shooting, but they said Weston was on his way to meet his girlfriend at the time.