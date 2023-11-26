Post Thanksgiving travel underway as snow falls across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of people are returning home after a long holiday weekend.

It's one of the busiest times of the year not just for airports, but Amtrak trains as well.

As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported, there will be a surge of passengers with Chicago airport officials saying Sunday is the busiest day with nearly 300,000 passengers between O'Hare and Midway airports.

Airline projections show more than 226,000 passengers will go through O'Hare on Sunday - almost 60,000 passengers expected through Midway.

More people traveling this year with O'Hare expecting a 1.5 percent passenger increase. Midway seeing a one percent increase as far as passengers go this year compared to last.

Thanksgiving is also the busiest travel time of the year for Amtrak.

They say they're accommodating a surge of riders on their trains, and the Sunday following Thanksgiving is usually their busiest day.

AAA data also shows Sunday being the busiest day as many returning home following the holiday. They also say Monday is a popular day to fly back.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Sunday as CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis says snow can total one to two inches, higher in some isolated areas. Be sure to allow yourself extra time to get to your destination safely.