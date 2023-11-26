Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in effect through midday

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cold and snowy Sunday followed by a blustery start to the workweek.  

Snow is expected for the first half of the day. One to two inches of accumulation is possible with isolated higher amounts. High 36.

Partly cloudy skies continue for much of next week, as temperatures slowly climb back into the 40s by midweek.

Tonight:

Breezy and colder. Low around 20.

Tomorrow

Blustery. Partly cloudy. High 30.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on November 26, 2023 / 6:33 AM CST

