Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in effect through midday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cold and snowy Sunday followed by a blustery start to the workweek.
Snow is expected for the first half of the day. One to two inches of accumulation is possible with isolated higher amounts. High 36.
Partly cloudy skies continue for much of next week, as temperatures slowly climb back into the 40s by midweek.
Tonight:
Breezy and colder. Low around 20.
Tomorrow
Blustery. Partly cloudy. High 30.
