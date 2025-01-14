How to protect yourself from post-holiday reward scams

CHICAGO (CBS) — After a holiday season full of shopping, consumers are susceptible to post-holiday reward scams. The Better Business Bureau has shared some tips for protecting your private information.

According to the organization, scammers target consumers who may have racked up points at major retailers. The BBB said the scammers invite shoppers to redeem fake reward points at stores that appear to be legitimate and familiar. The most frequently used retailer names in scams are Amazon, Kohl's and Costco.

BBB president and CEO Steve J. Bernas said cyber scammers are often trying to obtain credit card information, names, addresses, and account numbers.

First, the BBB recommends being cautious when an email's subject line reads something similar to, "You have a new reward to claim." The emails and texts often mimic logos to look like the retailer.



The BBB warns against clicking on links in the message or any attachments included. Scammers can steal your credentials through these links. Before clicking a link, make sure the URL is legitimate by hovering your mouse over it to read in full.



The BBB recommends going to the store's website and logging into your account instead of clicking links. Any promotions should be available on your account.

For more information and tips on how to stay safe, visit the BBB website.