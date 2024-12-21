"Super Saturday" brings out Chicago crowds to wrap up their holiday shopping

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the last weekend before Christmas and Hannukah. For some people, that means dashing to the stores for a few final gifts on their shopping list.

Some people visiting Christkindlmarket in downtown Chicago on Saturday said they prepared for months to get their holiday shopping done in time. Others said they still have some items to cross off their list.

If you are one of the people who still has some things to pick up, you are certainly not alone.

The National Retail Federation said an estimated 157 million consumers plan to shop on this last Saturday before the holidays – calling it Super Saturday.

That number is up from last year, and the second highest total ever after 2022.

The National Retail Federation attributed the increase in last-minute shoppers to the shortened window between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

But when CBS News Chicago asked people about their own plans, we got about every possible answer.

Brad Payne / hinsdale resident —

"I'm not quite set. My wife is set. I'm not quite set myself," said Brad Payne, of Hinsdale.

Jonathan Draper, from Scottsville, Arizona, said he's not doing presents this year.

"I said nobody buy me anything. I'm not buying you anything. Keep it easy. Spend the money on travel," he said.

Two other shoppers said they started buying gifts together back in September, and by the end of November, they were pretty much done with their shopping list.

Even though Christkindlmarket wraps up Christmas Eve, the holiday shopping season does not.

Similar to last year, the National Retail Federation said most consumers – 71% -- plan to shop the week immediately following Christmas to take advantage of sales, and to use their gift cards.