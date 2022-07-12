Watch CBS News
Police warn of series of robberies in Englewood area since June

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents in the Englewood area of a recent string of robberies which have take place between June and July.

In each incident, an offender would approach the victims on the street and forcefully take their property, according to Chicago police.

The offender would then enter a grey vehicle and flee the scene.

The incidents occurred in the following general geographical locations:

  • 5700 block of South Throop Street on Monday at 2:35 p.m.
  • 5600 block of South Bishop Street on July 06 at 12:45 p.m.
  • 5700 block of South Throop Street on July 05  at 9:21 p.m.
  • 5600 block of South Throop Street on July 01  at 2:20 p.m.
  • 5600 block of South May Street on June 12  at 7:10 a.m.
  • 5900 block of South Elizabeth Street on June 09  at 2:30 p.m.

Police described the one to three suspects as wearing a white t-shirt, grey pants, or a black hoodie-type sweater with white jeans.

Police advised the public to always be aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activity immediately. If confronted by an assailant, remain calm. Try to remember any unique physical characteristics of the offenders.

Never pursue a fleeing assailant. If video surveillance equipment is present, please save a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on the scene when possible.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives Area One at 312-747-8380.

First published on July 12, 2022 / 2:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

