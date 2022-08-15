Police warn of scam artist posing as inspector, targeting downtown businesses

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning downtown businesses about a scammer posing as an inspector.

In the first incident, a man walked into the Kilwin's ice cream shop on the 300 block of South Michigan Avenue on Wednesday.

He told employees he was there to inspect the carbon monoxide detectors.

The staff let him in, and gave him $170 for the bogus inspection.

Police said a similar scam happened two days later in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue.

What you can do, according to CPD:

Be aware of this crime and alert nearby businesses.

Pay attention to any suspicious persons loitering in the area.

Have and maintain a working surveillance system.

If video surveillance is available, save a copy of the incident for Detectives.

Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of any suspicious people, including any vehicle description and license plate information.