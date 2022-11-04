Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Crime: Police warn of armed robberies on CTA Cicero Blue Line

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning train riders of armed robberies on the CTA Cicero Blue Line.

The robberies happened during the months of October and November.

Police said a man would approach the victims on the train or platform, display or implies they have a firearm and demand their property before fleeing on foot.

In one of the incidents, the suspect threatened to shoot the victim, police said.

Incident times and locations:

·         720 S. Cicero Avenue, on the Blue Line, at 3:11 p.m. on October 22, 2022

·         720 S. Cicero Avenue, on the Blue Line, at 4:00 p.m. on October 27, 2022

·         720 S. Cicero Avenue, on the Blue Line, at 6:59 p.m. on October 28, 2022

·         530 S. Cicero Avenue, on the Blue Line, at 7:18 p.m. on November 2, 2022

The suspect is described as an African American man with a medium complexion between the ages of 20 to 25 years old, 5 foot 6 inches weighing 140 to 165 pounds.

He was also said to have a mustache and wore a balaclava face mask, a black jacket with a fur-lined hood, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Police are reminding the public to never resist a robbery. They also advise to note any unique physical characteristics and to never pursue a fleeing assailant but to provide information to the police instead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.

First published on November 4, 2022 / 2:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.