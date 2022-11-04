Chicago Crime: Police warn of armed robberies on CTA Cicero Blue Line

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning train riders of armed robberies on the CTA Cicero Blue Line.

The robberies happened during the months of October and November.

Police said a man would approach the victims on the train or platform, display or implies they have a firearm and demand their property before fleeing on foot.

In one of the incidents, the suspect threatened to shoot the victim, police said.

Incident times and locations:

· 720 S. Cicero Avenue, on the Blue Line, at 3:11 p.m. on October 22, 2022

· 720 S. Cicero Avenue, on the Blue Line, at 4:00 p.m. on October 27, 2022

· 720 S. Cicero Avenue, on the Blue Line, at 6:59 p.m. on October 28, 2022

· 530 S. Cicero Avenue, on the Blue Line, at 7:18 p.m. on November 2, 2022

The suspect is described as an African American man with a medium complexion between the ages of 20 to 25 years old, 5 foot 6 inches weighing 140 to 165 pounds.

He was also said to have a mustache and wore a balaclava face mask, a black jacket with a fur-lined hood, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Police are reminding the public to never resist a robbery. They also advise to note any unique physical characteristics and to never pursue a fleeing assailant but to provide information to the police instead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.