Violent crime in Wrigleyville up so far in 2022, Chicago police data show The number of violent crimes in Wrigleyville reported to Chicago police is up so far this year, with 32 incidents, compared to just 24 by this time last year. Robberies in particular are up with 17 reported so far this year, compared to nine at the same point in 2021. However, according to CPD data, 2021 numbers were lower than previous years.