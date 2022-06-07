Police speaking with person of interest in armed robberies involving machete on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are speaking with a person of interest connected to recent armed robberies involving a machete.Northwest Side.
Police believe the same person is responsible for at least eight armed robberies involving a machete in Northwest Side neighborhoods.
The attacks have happened in Irving Park, Avondale, and Logan Square.
In each incident, the offender would approach the victim with a machete and demand their belongings. The offender would then flee in a 4-door sedan driven by a second offender.
Incident times and locations:
· 3000 block of North Christiana Avenue on May 27th at 7:58 p.m.
· 3200 block of North Monticello Avenue on May 30th at 11:45 p.m.
· 4100 block of West Fletcher Street between May 30th at 11:45 p.m. and May 31st at 12:10 a.m.
· 3300 block of North Monticello Avenue on June 3rd at 9 p.m.
· 4000 block of West Eddy Street on June 3rd between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.
· 3000 block of Christina Avenue on June 4th around 8:20 p.m.
· 4100 block of West Wellington Avenue on June 4th just before 9 p.m.
· 3700 block of North Troy Street on June 5th around 9 p.m.
CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke exclusively to one woman – who said she thought she was going to die when she saw the size of the machete pulled on her. She complied with the robber's demands and wasn't hurt – but the randomness of the attacks is concerning for those on the Northwest Side.
The most recent attack happened on Sunday night, when a 52-year-old man was walking alone near Troy and Grace streets in Irving Park with a pizza when a machete was swung at him – causing him to fall. Police say the attacker also jumped out of a waiting car.
The man's wallet and the pizza were stolen. CBS 2's Tara Molina spoke to the victim's girlfriend.
for more features.