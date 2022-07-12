Police seek to ID suspect in robbery of woman, 80, on Red Line

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are seeking help from the public to identify a suspect in a robbery that took place last week on the Red Line.

Police said the suspect is responsible for a strong-arm robbery last Saturday at approximately 1:10 p.m. at the Red Line Jarvis Avenue stop, located in the 1500 block of W. Jarvis Avenue.

The victim was an 80-year-old woman who was seated on the train. Police said the offender approached her and took her purse by force from her neck area. This caused the victim to be lifted from her seat and knocked to the ground.

Chicago police provided still images appearing to show the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives Area Central at 312-745-4706.