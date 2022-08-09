Watch CBS News
Police seek to identify suspect in Red Line robbery

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect in a strong arm robbery last month on the Red Line.

The robbery took place near the Addison Street Red Line stop shortly before 6 p.m. on July 30, police said.

The suspect approached the victim while they were exiting the Red Line train and removed her wallet and phone from her pocket. The suspect took $100 from the victim.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect.

Chicago police are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect in a strong arm robbery last month on the Red Line. Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives at 312-745-4706.

First published on August 9, 2022 / 2:28 PM

