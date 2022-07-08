Police seek help identifying suspect in aggravated robbery at Pulaski Blue Line stop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's assistance to identify a suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery last week at the Blue Line stop on Pulaski Road.

The incident occurred on July 1 at approximately 4:30 a.m. at 550 W. Pulaski Road, according to police.

While at the location, the suspect approached a victim and implied he had a weapon, threatened bodily harm and forced the victim to get money from an ATM.

Police released two images of the suspect captured on Chicago Transit Authority security cameras.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives Area Central at 312-745-4706.