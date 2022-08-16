Police seek armed robbery suspects who stole $2,400, phones from Elmhurst AT&T store

CHICAGO (CBS) – Armed robbers took about $2,400 and multiple cell phones from an AT&T store in Elmhurst Monday night.

Elmhurst police said they're investigating the robbery at the store located at 291 North York Street just before 7 p.m. when the store was closing. The two offenders entered the store and announced a robbery.

One offender displayed a black handgun and the other had a large duffle bag. The offenders exited the store after taking the money and phones and ran to a waiting vehicle parked on Columbia Street just north of the business.

Police said they believe a third suspect then drove the getaway vehicle with the two other offenders eastbound on Columbia to North Avenue, exiting Elmhurst.

No store employees or customers were injured during the incident.

Police officers spoke to witnesses and identified the suspect vehicle as a gray 2006 Infiniti sedan with tinted windows.

Around 9 p.m., Elmhurst investigators found the suspected vehicle abandoned on the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard in Chicago and impounded it.

Detectives are canvassing the area for nearby security video cameras and evidence technicians have processed the scene for evidence, police said.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects. One suspect was wearing a white surgical mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black "skinny" jeans, and carrying a blue duffle bag. The other suspect was wearing a black mask, black t-shirt with a black and red logo on the front, blue jeans with torn knees and was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with video footage of the area or with any information about the incident is asked to contact Elmhurst police at 630-530-3050.