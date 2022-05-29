Police search for vehicle in connection to homicide in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are looking for a vehicle that is connected to a homicide in Belmont Cragin back in March.

The incident happened at 2556 N. Lamon Ave. on March 31, around 5:49 a.m.

The offending vehicle is a black GMC Envoy that is missing the chrome trim on the front passenger side and may have damage to the front passenger side headlight.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Area Five Homicide at 312-746-6614. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com