Watch CBS News
Local News

Police search for Indiana robbery suspect

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Suspect wanted in Munster robbery
Suspect wanted in Munster robbery 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Munster, Indiana are searching for a man in connection with a robbery in a Jewel grocery store parking lot.

Detectives said Sunday afternoon he got out of a car and grabbed a 72-year-old woman's purse.

The victim was loading groceries into her trunk at the time.

Munster police said surveillance photos from a gas station in Dolton showed where he used her credit card.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 4:08 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.