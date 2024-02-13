Police search for Indiana robbery suspect
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Munster, Indiana are searching for a man in connection with a robbery in a Jewel grocery store parking lot.
Detectives said Sunday afternoon he got out of a car and grabbed a 72-year-old woman's purse.
The victim was loading groceries into her trunk at the time.
Munster police said surveillance photos from a gas station in Dolton showed where he used her credit card.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.