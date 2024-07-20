Police search for three in armed robbery spree

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are looking for a group of armed robbers targeting people living on the city's South and West sides.

Police have released surveillance video of the suspects and say the men robbed at least seven people at gunpoint early on June 26. The entire robbery spree happened in just about one hour.

Police say in each incident, three males wearing all black and ski masks pulled up in a stolen silver 2018 Hyundai Sonata. The robbers then get out of the vehicle, approach the victims while brandishing handguns, and demand their property. The robbers then return to their vehicle and leave.

In one case, a victim was pistol-whipped.

Police released the following list of locations and times of the incidents:

3000 block of South Archer Avenue on June 26, 2024 at 4:50 a.m.

3800 block of South Francisco Avenueon June 26, 2024 at 5:10 a.m.

1700 block of West 47th Street on June 26, 2024 at 5:22 a.m.

4600 block of South Wood Street on June 26, 2024 at 5:38 a.m.

2400 block of West Pershing Road on June 26, 2024 at 5:34 a.m.

5800 block of South Oakley Avenue on June 26, 2024 at 5:37 a.m.

2300 block of West Cermak Road on June 26, 2024 at 5:48 a.m.

The robbers are described as three Black men between 20 and 27 years old with heights ranging from 5 feet 8 inches tall to 6 feet 2 inches tall and weights between 140 and 170 pounds. All were wearing black or dark colored clothing and black ski masks, police say.