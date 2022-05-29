Police search for suspects in armed robberies in Rogers Park, Peterson Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are looking for three offenders wanted in a string of armed robberies within minutes of each other in the Rogers Park and Peterson Park neighborhoods on Sunday.

In each incident, three male offenders approached and surround victims with handguns and demanded their property. Offenders took watches, purses and keys, cellphones, and demanded passcodes for the phones.

The offenders are described as three African American males between the ages of 16-25. The first suspect is described as 5 foot 9 inches tall, wearing an orange face mask, blue hoodie, and black sweatpants. The second suspect is described as five feet tall wearing a blue facemask, black hoodie, and black sweatpants. The third suspect was seen wearing an orange hoodie.

The offenders were driving a white SUV Nissan Pathfinder, police said.

Incident times and locations:

· 1000 block of West Columbia on Saturday, May 29, 2022, at 1:38 a.m.

· 6500 block of North Glenwood on Saturday, May 29. 2022, at 1:47 a.m.

· 1400 block of West Birchwood on Saturday, May 29, 2022, at 2:00 a.m.

· 5600 block of North Mozart on Saturday, May 29, 2022, at 2:30 a.m.

Police remind community members to:

· Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) Including any vehicle description and license plate information.

· If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

· Keep in contact with your neighbors.

· Be aware of your surrounding at all times and call 911 for suspicious vehicles and persons.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at 312-744-8263.