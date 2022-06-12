Watch CBS News
Police search for suspect in armed robbery on CTA Red Line in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit detectives is asking the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection to an armed robbery on the CTA Red Line in the Loop.

Police said around 9 p.m. Friday, the victim was riding on the train when the suspect approached, displayed a black handgun, and demanded the victim's cellphone.

The suspect is described as a black man between 25 to 35 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central at 312-745-4706.

